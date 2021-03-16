Expand / Collapse search
Comedian The Kid Mero, of 'the Bodega Boys,' says he has contracted COVID-19

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
News
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

Comedian The Kid Mero has announced he has contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

The co-host of Desus & Mero took to social media to announce, "your boy got COVID." The Kid Mero, whose real name is Joel Martinez, said he is doing OK and is following all COVID-19 protocols.

Tuesday's development comes months after FOX 11's Amanda Salas caught up with The Kid Mero and his co-host Desus Nice on Zoom to discuss their show on Showtime and the duo's book God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx. 

DESUS & MERO

Amanda Salas talks to the guys about their hit series, their new book, and finds out who their favorite guest was.

