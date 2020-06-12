Comcast expands internet connectivity in Tallapoosa

article

The city of Tallapoosa has announced a new plan to extend internet connectivity.

City leaders joined House Speaker David Ralston and Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs, to announce a $9 million broadband expansion to more than 7,800 homes and businesses in Haralson County and Carroll County.

Comcast believes the expansion will help make internet connectivity better for people who are working from home during the ongoing pandemic.