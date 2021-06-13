Columbus police believe suspect committed three shootings 18 hours apart

article

Police in Columbus arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to multiple recent shootings.

Police said Justin Tyran Roberts was arrested without incident Saturday. He's a suspect in one shooting in Alabaman and two in Columbus.

Police said at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, he shot a person multiple times at 1400 Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City.

About two hours later, police said Roberts shot three people near 1032 Broadway in Columbus.

Police said the third shooting was Saturday afternoon when he shot a person at 3rd Avenue and 4th Street in Columbus.

Roberts faces a litany of charges:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (firearm)

Police said additional warrants will be obtained for aggravated assault (3 counts), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Police said he is due in court on Monday.

