Missing Columbus woman suffers from dementia, police say

Columbus police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who they say suffers from dementia. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Christine Mullens-Turner was last seen in the 4500 block of 17th Avenue in Columbus.

Police say she may have left on foot around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Mullens-Turner is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs at least 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and a gray afro. She was last seen wearing a long dark green overcoat with a hood, a dark blue sweatsuit and a pair of multicolor Nike shoes.

If you have seen this woman or have any insight on where she could be, please call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-3232.