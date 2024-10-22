Accused Apalachee High School shooter pleads not guilty, waives arraignment

article

Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused of carrying out a mass shooting at Apalachee High School, has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment, according to new court documents.

A Barrow County grand jury indicted Gray on 55 counts and his father, Colin Gray, on 29 counts in connection to the shooting that killed four people and left nine injured in early September.

The deceased victims were identified as 14-year-olds Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, and two teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie.

(Left to right) Richard Aspinwall, Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, and Christian Angulo

Colt Gray is expected to be tried as an adult. It's not clear yet when he'll appear in court again.

Colin Gray is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 21.