Colony Square favorite makes an 'icy' return

Longtime Atlantans may remember a unique addition to the city's lineup of winter activities back in the 1970s -- an 8,000-square-foot indoor ice-skating rink at Colony Square in Midtown. Now, nearly 50 years later, visitors to the mixed-use development will be able to revisit the excitement of that time by lacing up their skates again and taking a few spins on the ice.

The newly renovated Colony Square is launching a full schedule of holiday activities today with the opening of a new outdoor ice-skating rink on The Plaza; open daily through Jan. 17, rink admission also includes skate rental. Regular hours for the rink are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $18 for adults and $14 for kids 12 and under.

Also opening today is The North Pole, a pop-up holiday-themed bar serving up drink specials Thursdays through Saturdays at The Grove Terrace.

Other events scheduled for later this holiday season include the Colony Square tree lightning (an event that benefits Children's Healthcare of Atlanta) on Saturday, Dec. 4 and the Atlanta Santa Speedo Run (benefitting Bert's Big Adventure) on Saturday, Dec. 11.

We couldn't wait to get a jumpstart on what's being dubbed "Season on the Square," so we decided to spend the morning at Colony Square, doing a little ice-skating before warming up with a few sips at the speakeasy! For more information on the lineup holiday events, click here -- and click the video player to check out our morning getting in the season spirit!

