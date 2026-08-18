Colombia earthquake: Decatur students collect 800 N95 masks

The Brief Over 800 N95 masks were collected by Decatur students to support emergency workers following a powerful earthquake in Colombia. Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School rallied to help after learning a Spanish teacher's family was affected by the disaster. Members of the school's G.E.N.T.S. mentorship group led the quick 24-hour collection effort across the school community.



Students and staff at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School in Decatur gathered over 800 N95 masks in 24 hours to assist emergency responders after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Colombia.

Colombia earthquake donation

What we know:

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia on Aug. 10. Following the disaster, Spanish teacher Lina Penuela waited to hear from her family in Cali, Colombia, one of the hardest-hit cities.

Once she confirmed her family was safe, Penuela learned from a relief donation center that emergency personnel urgently needed N95 masks. She asked Principal Derrick Thomas if she could place a collection box at the school.

Decatur student leadership

What they're saying:

Thomas, who leads the G.E.N.T.S. mentorship group, used the effort as an opportunity for four returning student members: Hayden Kenner, Hurston Kenner, Tyson Meeks and Zayden Pankiewicz.

"In the work we do with the G.E.N.T.S., we're training them to be ready to be called to action when the need is there," Thomas said.

Rapid community action

By the numbers:

Thomas emailed parents and staff requesting mask donations with a 24-hour deadline. The school community responded by donating more than 800 N95 masks within a single day.

A group of teachers and staff also pooled funds to ship masks to the school overnight. Penuela delivered the collected masks over the weekend to the donation center for shipment to Colombia.

"I'm just overwhelmed with the response from our community and truly grateful to work in a community that supports those within and outside of Decatur," Thomas said. "We're always willing to help, but to know one of our own staff members was affected by the earthquake made it even more urgent for us. The G.E.N.T.S. felt a true sense of pride knowing they were helping people in need."

Future aid efforts

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if additional supply drives will be scheduled for the relief effort.