College Park woman last seen on her way to work at Waffle House

Clayton County Police are looking for a 32-year-old College Park woman who reportedly disappeared on her way to work.

Police say Sara Bell was last seen in the 5200 block of Norman Boulevard in College Park around 9 p.m. Sept. 2. Her family members say she was on her way to work at the Waffle House located on Old National Highway.

She has not been seen since.

Bell was last seen wearing a black Waffle House shirt, black pants, black shoes and was carrying a pink book bag. She is not known to have any mental or medical disorders.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Sara Bell is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

