College Park restaurant serves up decadent breakfast

They say it’s the most important meal of the day — and if we have to eat breakfast, we might as well enjoy it, right?

That’s the mission behind a new all-day breakfast and brunch restaurant in College Park, specializing in over-the-top options.

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got a taste of what’s cooking at The Breakfast Boys, recently opened in College Park by local restaurateurs Lorenzo Wyche and Gee & Juan Smalls.

In case you couldn’t tell from the eatery’s name, The Breakfast Boys focuses on breakfast and brunch — and we’re talking decadent breakfast and brunch, with menu items including jerk chicken and sweet potato waffles, coffee-rubbed steak and eggs, and oatmeal brûlée! And, of course, you can’t have brunch without the drinks, and there’s a list of speciality cocktails and standards including mimosas and margaritas.

The Breakfast Boys is located at 3387 Main Street in College Park, and the current hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays through Sundays. To check out the menu, click here — and click the video player to check out our morning getting a taste of this new Metro Atlanta wakeup spot!

_____

