College Park police sergeant dies due to medical complications

The College Park Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Sgt. Shakeya Lee-Shawn Walker died on her birthday last week from medical complications, officials said. She was 43 years old.

Officials said Walker dedicated eight years of service to the department and most recently worked as the training coordinator for the Office of Public Safety.

"We request your continued prayers for the entire law enforcement community as we collectively mourn our colleague's loss," a spokesperson for the College Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Walker, who had the nickname Justice, was born in Brooklyn, New York, volunteered with the Fraternal Order of Police WDC #1, and was a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary member.

"Sgt. Walker gave hope to all with whom she interacted. She was loyal to her service and worked with the highest integrity to do whatever it took to finish a job," her obituary reads. "She will always be remembered for her no-nonsense approach with love, loyalty, and a giving heart. She loved traveling and most of all she loved spending time with her family."

Walker is set to be laid to rest at South View Cemetery on Wednesday morning.