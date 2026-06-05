College Park hit-and-run victim identified

The Brief The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified 37-year-old Celestino Pora-Carrillo as the landscape worker killed in a College Park hit-and-run. The fatal crash happened Thursday afternoon at the Interstate 85 Northbound exit ramp to Exit 75. Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene after striking the worker on the highway.



A driver killed a landscape worker in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 85 Northbound in College Park, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

College Park crash investigation

What we know:

Two landscape workers were working in the grass gore area near the North Inner Loop Road ramp around 3:17 p.m. when a white Chevrolet Malibu drifted off the right side of the roadway, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle struck both workers, but the driver failed to stop and ran from the scene.

Both workers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where one worker, Pora-Carrillo, died from his injuries and the other remains in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.



While state troopers were investigating the scene, a man approached College Park police officers and identified himself as the driver.

Authorities immediately placed him into custody.

Identity of the deceased

By the numbers:

37: The age of the victim, Celestino Pora-Carrillo.

4:01 p.m.: The time medical professionals pronounced Pora-Carrillo dead on Thursday.

75: The exit number on Interstate 85 Northbound where the crash occurred.