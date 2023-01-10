College Park gets new crime fighting tool thanks to federal funds

The time it takes to process evidence in a criminal investigation is crucial when police are searching for a suspect.

The College Park Police Department say it will start the New Year with a new tool in its crime-fighting arsenal.

Sen. Jon Ossoff secured has secured $373,000 in funding for the agency's new forensic ballistic database.

"The violent crime crisis requires a continued and robust response," Sen. Ossoff told reporters at Tuesday's news conference, "and departments like the College Park Police Department need the ability to analyze crime scene evidence, and spent shell casings, so they can identify the murder weapon, so that they can apprehend a suspect."

College Park police now send spent shell casings to the GBI for analysis in a criminal investigation, a process that can take months. The new technology will allow the department to analyze its own evidence.

The south metro police department is only the 9th law enforcement agency in the state with the new police technology.

"This technology means that everyone, everyone across our state is safer," said College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.

College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers said her department will partner with jurisdictions across the region to make the most of the new system and network.

"Having this piece of equipment in house is just going to allow for a better collaboration between the municipalities," Chief Rogers said. "Us coming together talking about our crime, their crime data and comparing information."

Rogers said the new equipment will be in place in about three to four months. A portion of the funding will also be used to improve officer safety and communication.