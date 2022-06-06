Man found shot to death in College Park gas station parking lot

article

College Park police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station overnight.

Officers say shortly before 1 a.m. they were called to a Chevron gas station on the 5100 block of Old National Highway.

At the scene, investigators found the victim in a parking lot that connects the gas station to a nearby restaurant.

At this time, officers have not identified the victim or released what led up to the shooting. They are working on gathering evidence and are planning to examine surveillance video.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the College Park Police Department or Crime Stoppers.