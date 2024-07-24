Man killed in shooting in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood

article

Homicide detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Atlanta.

Officers were dispatched just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to a home along Coleman Street between Mary and Arthur streets.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics rushed him in critical condition to an area hospital, but he later died.

Shell casings litter the streets along Coleman Street in southwest Atlanta after a deadly shooting on July 24, 2024. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 4 p.m. and found multiple markers where shell casings landed on the ground. The intersection of Coleman and Arthur streets was blocked off.

Few details about the incident have been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.