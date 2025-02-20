Cold weather got you itching? You might be allergic to winter

Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM EST, Towns County, White County, Putnam County, Walker County, Jasper County, Polk County, Coweta County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Murray County, DeKalb County, Haralson County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Greene County, Hall County, Rockdale County, Oconee County, Henry County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Cherokee County, Pike County, Banks County, Morgan County, Clayton County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Fayette County, Lumpkin County, Gilmer County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Upson County, Gordon County, Walton County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Barrow County, South Fulton County, Madison County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Forsyth County, Pickens County, Heard County, Newton County, Cobb County, Whitfield County, Jackson County
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Walker County, Oconee County, Morgan County, Fayette County, Bartow County, Forsyth County, Oglethorpe County, Clarke County, Dawson County, Whitfield County, Polk County, White County, Catoosa County, Madison County, Floyd County, Fannin County, North Fulton County, Barrow County, Carroll County, Hall County, Upson County, Butts County, Chattooga County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Rockdale County, Jackson County, Lumpkin County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County, Union County, Putnam County, Gilmer County, Henry County, Pickens County, Walton County, Newton County, Jasper County, Troup County, Murray County, Clayton County, Heard County, Gordon County, Greene County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Coweta County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Pike County, Spalding County, Dade County, Haralson County, Paulding County, Towns County, Clay County

Cold weather got you itching? You might be allergic to winter

By
Published  February 20, 2025 8:43am EST
Health
FOX 5 Atlanta

Allergic to cold weather

According to the Cleveland Clinic, you can actually be allergic to the cold.

The Brief

    • Yes, You Can Be Allergic to the Cold! A rare condition called cold-induced urticaria causes some people to break out in hives or experience swelling when exposed to chilly temperatures.
    • No Set Temperature Trigger: Symptoms can appear on a cold winter walk or even when stepping into a grocery store cooler—it all depends on the individual’s immune response.
    • How to Manage It: Avoiding extreme cold and taking antihistamines like Benadryl can help control symptoms. While hives are common, this specific cold allergy affects about 5% of the population (or more, since many cases go unreported).

ATLANTA - Brrr! As temperatures drop, you might think all you need to worry about is bundling up, but did you know you could actually be allergic to the cold? Yes, you read that right—cold weather can trigger an allergic reaction!

What we know:

According to the Cleveland Clinic, some people suffer from a rare condition called cold-induced urticaria. This isn’t just about shivering; it’s a real immune response. Allergist Dr. Sandra Hong says it can develop at any age, and there’s no set temperature that triggers it.

What they're saying:

"People can break out into hives or experience swelling when they’re exposed to colder temperatures," Dr. Hong explains. "This could happen while walking outside on a brisk winter day or even just stepping into a convenience store’s chilly cooler."

Two Types of Cold Urticaria

Not all cases of cold-induced urticaria are the same. There are two main types:

  • Acquired Cold Urticaria: Also called essential cold urticaria, this is the most common form. It occurs in people with no family history of the disease. Symptoms—such as hives and swelling—typically appear within minutes of cold exposure and fade within an hour or two.
  • Familial Cold Urticaria: This is an inherited form of the condition and is extremely rare. Symptoms may take 30 minutes to 48 hours to appear and can last for a day or two.

Who’s at Risk?

Cold urticaria can affect anyone, but while the familial form runs in families, most cases occur in people with no genetic link.

The condition is sometimes associated with underlying health issues, such as:

  • Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (a type of blood cancer)
  • Cryoglobulinemia (a blood disorder that reacts to cold)
  • Lymphosarcoma (cancer of the lymphatic system)
  • Other types of urticaria (hives)
  • Syphilis (a sexually transmitted disease)
  • Viral infections such as mononucleosis or chickenpox

How to Manage It

What you can do:

So what’s behind this frosty phenomenon? It turns out some overactive immune systems release histamine in response to the cold, causing those itchy, red hives. But don't panic—there are ways to manage it:

  • Avoid extreme cold whenever possible.
  • Take antihistamines like Benadryl to prevent or reduce symptoms.

Additionally, those who suffer from the allergy may want to consider desensitization, which involves gradually exposing your body to increasingly cold temperatures, or epinephrine injections, which can slow a severe allergic reaction. 

While hives affect about 20% of people at some point in their lives, cold-induced urticaria is much rarer, affecting approximately 5% of the population—though the actual number may be higher since many cases go unreported. The familial form is even more rare.

So next time you’re out in the cold and start itching, don’t just blame dry skin. You might just be allergic to winter!

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by the Cleveland Clinic (linked) and crosschecked against other medical websites (Mayo Clinic and National Organization for Rare Disorders). 

HealthLifestyle