Cold case reopened: The mysterious 1995 murder in Coweta County

By
Published  September 25, 2024 7:36pm EDT
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Coweta County cold case murder reopened

Coweta County investigators have reopened a nearly 30-year-old cold case murder mystery. Wayne Spurrell, 32, was found shot in the head in a station wagon on the side of Providence Church Road in 1995.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A murder mystery in Coweta County is being reopened after nearly 29 years. On Oct. 13, 1995, a shocking discovery of a murdered motorist was found on the side of a rural road outside of Newnan. Coweta County investigators say it is the only cold case homicide that is still open there.  

"I believe there are still people out there that know something and after nearly 30 years going by are more apt to talk about it," said Inv. Chris Stapler.  

For several days that October, an abandoned Oldsmobile station wagon sat on the side of Providence Church Road. The public had reported it and even deputies had noted its presence. Eventually, what Stapler said was two to three days after the initial report, deputies made a shocking discovery. In the front seat, deputies discovered a man who had been shot to death—Wayne Spurrell, 32, the owner of the car. 

The investigation would reveal his attacker had shot him in the head.  

"Wayne was a painter. He also had activities here in Coweta County and in Peachtree City doing home and business remodeling," Stapler said.  

Many of his family members have since passed away. At the time of his death, Wayne Spurrell had a four-year-old daughter. Investigators have lost touch with remaining family members 

Stapler says that after all this time, they are making some headway in the case. But he says investigators need the public’s help. They still have a long way to go and remain challenged by the passing of nearly three decades.   

The passing of time might also provide the break they need to solve the case. 

"People who had knowledge of it 30 years ago might be willing to help solve this case," Stapler said. 

If you have information that can help solve this cold murder case, call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. 