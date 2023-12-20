Cold Case Anniversary: Walker County authorities renew efforts to solve Michael Mullens' murder

article

Dec. 19 marked the fifteenth anniversary of the unsolved homicide of Michael Mullens, a father and business owner who was shot and killed outside his machine shop in Flintstone.

On the morning of Dec. 19, 2008, Walker County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), responded to a call at Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Road in Flintstone to investigate a homicide. Mullens was ambushed by an unknown assailant(s) as he arrived for work, sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Despite extensive efforts by investigators who have pursued numerous leads, the case remains unsolved, and authorities are actively seeking further evidence to identify and apprehend the perpetrator(s). The Walker County Sheriff’s Office continues to prioritize justice for Mullens and his family, emphasizing their commitment to resolving the case.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Detective Walter Hensley can be reached at 706-670-1939 or via email at whensley@walkerso.com. Additionally, individuals can provide anonymous tips through the official Walker County Sheriff’s Office website at walkerso.com.



