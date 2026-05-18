Cohutta mayor reportedly resigns after police department turmoil

article

The Brief Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick resigned effective immediately amid controversy surrounding the town’s police department. The resignation follows backlash after the police department was dissolved and reinstated within the same week. Town leaders are expected to discuss appointing an interim mayor during an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.



The mayor of Cohutta, located in Whitfield County, has reportedly resigned following days of controversy tied to the town’s police department.

What we know:

City Attorney Bryan Rayburn confirmed to News Channel 9 that Mayor Ron Shinnick submitted a formal resignation letter dated May 15, stepping down effective immediately.

The resignation comes after mounting criticism over Shinnick’s decision last week to terminate all police personnel and dissolve the town’s police department.

During an emergency meeting held two days later, Rayburn determined the move did not comply with the city charter, leading to the reinstatement of the department and the return of officers to duty.

Residents packed Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the first held since the department was dissolved and restored within the same week. Several community members questioned the leadership and accountability of town officials, while some openly called for Shinnick to resign.

The mayor did not attend the meeting because he was reportedly out of town on business.

What they're saying:

Police officers also suggested the firings may have been connected to complaints involving the mayor’s wife, Pam Shinnick, who previously served as the town clerk until January.

Rayburn said town policies and procedures were not followed during the dissolution of the department. Ken Davis, an attorney representing the police chief, argued the mayor ignored his legal responsibility to follow the city charter.

What's next:

The Cohutta Town Council has formally accepted Shinnick’s resignation and is now working to appoint an interim mayor.

An emergency meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORIES