A coffee shop worker serving customers at Atlanta City Hall tests positive for coronavirus.

That snack bar is popular with government workers as well as citizens who come into the building to conduct business.

A citywide memo marked urgent was sent on Monday, However, the doors to the snack bar were closed twelve days earlier on March 11.

A union leader is questioning the timeline. "We needed to know," said Gina Pagnotta Murphy. "It seems like there was a delay in notification".

A city spokesman said that is not the case.

The decision to shut down the coffee bar was due to something unrelated to the virus, the spokesman said.

The official added that as soon as top officials learned of the illness, the "urgent" memo was sent within 24 hours.

"I am getting a lot of calls from employees who purchased stuff from the coffee shop," Pagnotta Murphy said. "They want to know what is going on. They are worried they might become sick."

The city spokesman said since the shop's closure, no manager has been advised of any employee who has experienced symptoms.

