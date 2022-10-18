Sheriff: Douglas County man missing for over a week

article

Douglas County deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in over a week.

Officials say Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15 after he left the location where he was living near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road. Higgins was last seen on Oct. 8.

According to investigators, Higgins was last known to be wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about where Higgins could be, contact investigators at (770) 920-4916.