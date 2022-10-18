Expand / Collapse search
Sheriff: Douglas County man missing for over a week

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglas County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in over a week.

Officials say Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15 after he left the location where he was living near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road. Higgins was last seen on Oct. 8.

According to investigators, Higgins was last known to be wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about where Higgins could be, contact investigators at (770) 920-4916.