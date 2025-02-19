Coca-Cola introduces Simply Pop, its first prebiotic soda

article

The Brief Coca-Cola launches Simply Pop, its first prebiotic soda, available exclusively in Atlanta and on Amazon Fresh before expanding nationwide in 2025. Simply Pop comes in four flavors: Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime, and Citrus Punch, made with real fruit juice and no added sugar. The Simply brand, known for its juice products since 2001, was chosen to lead Coca-Cola’s entry into the prebiotic soda market.



Coca-Cola has announced the launch of Simply Pop, its first prebiotic soda, expanding its popular Simply beverage line. The drink, made with real fruit juice and no added sugar, will debut exclusively in Atlanta and online via Amazon Fresh before expanding nationwide in 2025.

A New Twist on Soda

What we know:

Simply Pop will be available in four flavors:

Pineapple Mango

Fruit Punch

Lime

Citrus Punch

Coca-Cola describes Simply Pop as a refreshing, health-conscious option, formulated to support gut health while maintaining the Simply brand's reputation for high-quality, natural ingredients.

Why Simply?

With over two decades of success in the juice industry, Simply was chosen as the ideal brand to lead Coca-Cola’s entry into the growing prebiotic soda market. Originally launched in 2001 as an orange juice brand, Simply has since expanded to include more than 20 juice varieties, including smoothies and juice drinks.

What's next:

Simply Pop is expected to roll out to additional markets nationwide throughout 2025 as Coca-Cola evaluates its success in Atlanta and through online sales.