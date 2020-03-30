Coca-Cola Company, Georgia Tech team up to produce 50,000 plastic surgical shields

article

Two Atlanta institutions have teamed up to help protect medical workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

Engineers at Georgia Tech and in neighborhoods across Atlanta have been working around the clock to manufacture protective gear using lasers and 3D printers.

To help in the production, the Coca-Cola Company donated about 6,000 pounds of plastic sheeting this week. That plastic will soon be turned into more than 50,000 plastic surgical shields.

Those shields will then be donated to hospitals across Atlanta.

The Yellow Jacket community has already made several donations, including one to Emory Healthcare.

They have released the design specs for those who have 3D printers at home and would like to help. Those can be found by following this link.

The engineers warn those who are making some of these products at home to make sure to choose materials that can be bleached or properly sanitized.

Georgia Tech is also are working with Georgia Pacific, Siemens and other companies to scale these creations to mass production.

