Cobb Schools expanding Georgia Best degree program

The Cobb County School District is expanding its program that funds graduate degrees for district staff at no cost to them, adding 150 more educators.

Since the program launched last year, more than 700 staff members have been accepted, offering them a valuable opportunity to further their education without financial burden.

The program is open to any full-time, certified district employee. Those selected for the latest round will begin their graduate studies in January.

For more information, visit the Georgia’s BEST page on: CobbK12.org.