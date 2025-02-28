Cobb man arrested for selling THC vapes, LSD to high school students

article

A three-month investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Marc Daniel Yero of Cobb County on multiple drug charges, authorities announced. The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force (NWGDTF), along with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), took Yero into custody on Dec. 30, 2024, following a traffic stop.

Investigation and Arrest

What we know:

The investigation began after an anonymous tip alerted authorities to Yero’s alleged drug sales, primarily targeting high school-aged children. Through surveillance and intelligence gathering, agents confirmed that he was distributing THC vapes and LSD.

Agents obtained arrest warrants, and CSU deputies conducted a traffic stop, leading to Yero’s arrest. During the stop, deputies recovered additional THC vapes and approximately $1,200 in cash.

Yero has been charged with:

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance with Intent to Distribute

One count of Possession of a Schedule I SubstanceAdditional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

Community Urged to Report Drug Activity

What you can do:

The Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, managed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), operates in Haralson, Polk, and Paulding Counties. Authorities encourage residents to report suspected drug activity by calling (770) 646-9175 or using the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Reports can be made anonymously.