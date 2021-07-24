Cobb deputies, US Marshals arrest three fugitives

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested three men wanted for violent crimes in multiple jurisdictions.

Police arrested Wilson Brown — wanted for armed robbery with a deadly weapon by the Broward County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office — in Powder Springs, Jabarri Lang — wanted for murder in Newton County — in Smyrna, and Christopher Bussey — wanted in Cobb County on aggravated assault strangulation and cruelty to children — in Coweta County.

"Today was a good day in crime-fighting for the men and women of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office," said Sheriff Craig Owens. "I’m proud of our Fugitive Unit, investigators, radio operators, and the many people who worked behind the scenes to diligently track down and arrest these dangerous criminals."

Bussey is held at Coweta County Jail waiting for transport to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

"The Sheriff’s Office remains grateful to the U.S. Marshals and the many law enforcement agencies who are critical in our efforts to keep the people of Cobb County and our region safe," Owens said.

