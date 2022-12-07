The Cobb County Police Department said one person was hospitalized from a shooting outside a Walmart.

Police said there is no active shooter and no current threat to the public. Police detained several people who were part of "two groups" involved in the shooting near the automotive center.

The Walmart is at 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway north of Marietta. According to authorities, the shooting was between two separate groups near the automotive center. At this time, police say one unidentified person was shot, and the victim went to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in a private car.

Investigators are continuing to gather information and interview witnesses.

Investigator haven't identified suspects and said it's unclear if anyone involved in the shooting was affiliated with the store.

The Walmart is expected to re-open.

Cobb County police investigating a shooting at a Walmart on Chastain Meadows Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.