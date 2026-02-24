Charlie Kirk-inspired bill sparking debate over political expression in Georgia schools

The Brief Georgia lawmakers are sponsoring bills to strengthen public school students' First Amendment rights. Three bills have been introduced in the Georgia House and Senate to protect students' right to free speech. Lawmakers say it's a nonpartisan issue.



Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area walked out of their classrooms last month to protest federal immigration enforcement policies.

FOX 5 spoke to a Cobb County student who said she was one of the students who were disciplined by school administrators for participating in demonstrations.

What we know:

Republican Sen. Ben Watson is sponsoring the "True Patriotism and Universal Student Access Act." The legislation is inspired by the late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

The bill would allow public school students to take part in political activities, speak out about political issues, and wear clothing displaying political messages on campus.

What they're saying:

"It is in conjunction with Turning Point USA, honoring Charlie Kirk and what his mission was," said Sen. Ben Watson. "Just the freedom of speech in schools and to allow political and nonpolitical, and Christian and non-Christian organizations to form in schools."

Democratic Senator RaShaun Kemp and Democratic House Rep. Bryce Berry are sponsoring bills that would allow students to participate in demonstrations or attend government meetings, school board meetings, or events during the school day without penalty.

"Civic engagement should never be treated like a disciplinary problem," Sen. RaShaun Kemp told reporters. "The great thing about this legislation is it allows for districts to create policies around this, but with the underlying expectation that you are going to allow students to have at least two excused absences to be able to engage in civic participation."