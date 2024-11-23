Thousands in Powder Springs thankful for Thanksgiving dinner giveaway

article

More than a thousand families are ready for the holiday thanks to a non-profit in Cobb County.

Reflections of Trinity partnered with Linked UP Church to hand out 167,000 pounds of food in Powder Springs on Saturday.

A total of 1,600 families were given about a week's worth of groceries, a turkey and all the fixings for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Reflections of Trinity partnered with Linked UP Church to hand out 167,000 pounds of food.

Volunteers say the Thanksgiving Outreach event has become a cherished tradition.

They say it's an opportunity for everyone to come together, reflect on their blessings, and extend a helping hand to those who are struggling to make ends meet and give them the blessing of a Thanksgiving meal.