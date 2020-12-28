Cobb County teacher dies Christmas Day after battle with COVID-19

article

A Cobb County elementary school teacher has died after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

Loved ones told us Patrick Key passed away on Christmas morning. Just a day before his death, Key's niece told us the family thought he was doing well.

"It was very shocking, the outcome. We weren't prepared for that in any way, shape or form," Heather Welch explained.

She told us Christmas was her uncle's favorite holiday.

"For that to happen on Christmas, that did add pain to it. But to know that, that was maybe his favorite day, I don't know, it made it both special and terrible for us at the same time," Welch explained.

The 53-year-old was in the ICU at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital since mid November.

"We knew we still had an incredibly long road ahead of us but we felt like progress had been made," Welch explained.

Key was an art teacher at Hendricks Elementary School.

Welch said the family is overwhelming by the support from key's students and colleagues.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale sent a message to staff saying in part:

"The positive impact he made on the students in his classroom has been known for years, and we mourn with his family, the staff, and the community at Hendricks Elementary."

"Welch went on to tell us "it really helps us to read and see how much of an impact he had in the community."

Key's wife, a teacher as well, also caught the virus. Welch said her aunt is still dealing with from lingering symptoms.

"She's emotionally drained and devastated," Welch told FOX 5.

With coronavirus numbers at an all-time high, Welch is urging everyone to continue wearing a mask, social distance and stay home if sick.

"If we can all come together and do these things that are being asked of us, we can get this virus under control and maybe we can prevent another family from going thorough a tragedy like this," she said.

The family is still trying to raise money. With Key being in the hospital for so long, Welch said they're not sure how much his medical bills will be.

_____

