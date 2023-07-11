Hulu releases 'true story' series on sexually abusive ex-Cobb County teacher

A brand-new series detailing the moments a Cobb County woman realized her husband, a school teacher at the time, was a sexual abuser just dropped on Hulu.

The streaming service premiered the three-part documentary called "Betrayal: The Perfect Husband" on Tuesday.

The ‘husband’ refers to Spencer Herron who was named teacher-of-the-year at Kell High School before being arrested for the sexual assault of his former student, Rachel, during the 2016-2017 school year.

Spencer Herron

Based on his wife Jen’s hit podcast, the docuseries features interviews with multiple women who also claimed to have been taken advantage of by Herron.