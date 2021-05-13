Cobb County Schools revises mask, social distancing guidelines

article

The Cobb County School District has released new health guidance for schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals.

The CDC directed that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting except where required by law. It also said a fully vaccinated person does not need to be tested if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Cobb County Schools said it will no longer require fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask on campus during school hours or at school events unless they would like to do so.

The district said it believes the 2021-22 school year will allow for masks being optional as cases decrease and vaccinations increase.

