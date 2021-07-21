Cobb County schools not requiring masks for returning students, staff

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge, schools across the metro Atlanta area are trying to prepare for students heading back to class.

The Cobb County School District came out with its plan for the school year Monday afternoon.

In a week and a half, Cobb County students will be back in the classroom with a new set of COVID-19 protocols in place.

There's an emphasis on cleaning. School buses will be disinfected after the morning and afternoon bus routes. Schools will also get cleaned every day.

Students will be socially distanced in the classroom and masks will be optional for all students and staff.

Public Health leaders say school districts have a lot to keep in mind to make the best decisions for the health and safety of their students this year.

"Working together, school administrators and public health workers can carefully consider community transmission rates, local vaccine coverage and occurrence of outbreaks when deciding what strategies are needed," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Fulton and Gwinnett County schools say they will not require students to wear masks this year. Put public schools in the city of Atlanta and DeKalb and Clayton counties will keep mask mandates in place.

The CDC recommends maks for students indoors who are not fully vaccinated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says all students should still wear masks.

"There's an uptick in cases in virtually all the states in the United States and for that reason, they want to go to the extra mile to make sure that the children are protected in school," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Cobb County leaders say parents and students who have questions about the new protocols should reach out to their local school for extra guidance.

