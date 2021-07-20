Georgia sees rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as Delta variant spreads

Despite efforts by health officials, Georgia has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Georgia Department of Health reports a total of 3,450 new cases of the coronavirus across the state. That's the most new cases since the end of February.

As for hospitalizations, more than 100 new COVID-19 patients were admitted, bringing the total to nearly 900. That's the highest it's been since May.

The positivity rate in Georgia is 6.6%. Health experts say the number should be below 5%.

Georgia's rise in cases comes as new cases rise in all 50 states for the fourth consecutive day, in part because of the Delta variant of the virus.

In total, 39% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and 44% of Georgians have at least one vaccination shot, health officials say.

Despite the low percentage, a vaccination clinic in Fulton County reached a major milestone last week.

Friday, the vaccination facility on Alpharetta's North Point Parkway administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose since it began to give out shots in January.

"This significant milestone highlights the great effort made by Fulton County to vaccinate our community. We will continue that effort to provide this crucial protection against COVID-19 and encourage all of our residents to get the shot - to protect their life and their family. Vaccinations are the gateway to a return to ‘normal’ life," said Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann.

To date, health workers have administered more than 8.5 million doses statewide and more than 4.6 million Georgians have received at least one dose.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.