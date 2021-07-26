Cobb County school board approves $13 million theater for Osborne High School

The Cobb County Board of Education approved to award a more than $13 million contract to construct a performing arts center at Osborne High School in Marietta.

The terms of the construction contract passed unanimously during the legislative session of the board's July 15 meeting.

The project was budgeted and funded through SPLOST V revenue, according to the district.

COBB SCHOOLS NEWS: Cobb County schools not requiring masks for returning students, staff

The district awarded the construction contract to Carroll Daniel Construction Co. out of Gainesville, Georgia, which conducts school renovation and construction projects for multiple metro Atlanta school districts.

The board agenda says the project is expected to be complete by July 2022.

The performing arts center will include a new theater and support spaces.

The project is part of a continual rebuild of Osborne High School. The Title I school is the oldest high school in Cobb County School District, having opened originally as Olive Springs Community School in 1881.

The school reported a population of more than 2,100 students during the 2020-21 school year.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.