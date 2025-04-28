Cobb County removes 'American Psycho' from school libraries

article

The Brief Cobb County leaders have removed Bret Easton Ellis' novel "American Psycho" from school libraries over what they say is "sexually explicit content." The novel, which was made into a movie in 2000, is about a New York investment banker who has a secret double life as a sadistic serial killer. It's the 36th book to be removed from the county's school libraries since 2023.



What we know:

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the removal at a school board meeting last week, saying that the book was removed due to its "sexually explicit content."

Ellis' black comedic novel, which was published in 1991, was made into a popular film starring Christian Bale in 2000.

The novel follows Patrick Bateman, a New York investment banker who hides a secret sadistic double life as a serial killer.

The book's subject matter has been a source of controversy for decades, with many libraries and schools either banning it or challenging its inclusion since its publication. Some other countries have limited its sale to only people 18 years old or older.

What they're saying:

"The Cobb County School District is not engaging in book-banning or book-burning," Ragsdale has said. "We are following well-established federal and state law and policies and practices of this District that have been with us for years, if not decades. Instruction in this District is built around Georgia state standards, not any individual or group’s political agenda."

The backstory:

"American Psycho" is the fourth book removed from school libraries in Cobb County this year.

Last month, the county removed Jason Myer's "2011 novel "Dead End," which centers around a runaway teenage couple that features sexual assault, drug use, and graphic violence.

Other books that have been removed include:

"Triangles" by Ellen Hopkins explores the intertwined lives of three women, each grappling with personal struggles, desires, and the complexities of adulthood. The book delves into themes of love, infidelity, parenthood, loss, and self-discovery.

"A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard is a true crime book by American kidnapping victim Jaycee Dugard, who spent 18 years sequestered and enslaved in California. The memoir describes what she died to survive and cope mentally with extreme abuse.

" Laid" by James Dawson: This book is said to serve as a guide for teenagers navigating sexual relationships, offering advice on consent, safe sex, and emotional well-being, framed in a humorous and approachable manner.

"Crank" by Ellen Hopkins: A powerful novel-in-verse that follows Kristina, a teenage girl whose life spirals out of control after she becomes addicted to crystal meth, leading to devastating consequences for herself and those around her. "Tricks" by Ellen Hopkins: This novel explores the lives of five teenagers, each grappling with their own issues and ultimately turning to prostitution as a means of survival, highlighting the harsh realities of exploitation and despair.

"Push" by Sapphire: This raw and intense novel tells the story of Precious, an illiterate teenager in Harlem who endures horrific abuse but finds hope and empowerment through education and the support of those who believe in her. " Push" won several awards, including the Book-of-the-Month Club Stephen Crane Award for First Fiction and was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. The film adaptation " Precious" won several Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie was rated R.

"Milk and Honey" by Rupi Kaur: A collection of poetry and prose divided into four parts, each dealing with a different aspect of life, love, loss, and healing, with a focus on the female experience and resilience.

"It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover: A sequel to "It Ends with Us," this novel continues the story of Lily and Atlas, delving into their pasts and exploring themes of love, forgiveness, and second chances.

"The Infinite Moment of Us" by Lauren Myracle: A contemporary romance that follows two teenagers, Wren and Charlie, during the summer after high school as they navigate love, identity, and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood.

"The Casual Vacancy" by J.K. Rowling: A darkly comic novel that explores the complexities of a small English town after the unexpected death of a local councilman, revealing the deep-seated tensions and secrets among the residents.

"Identical" by Ellen Hopkins: This novel-in-verse tells the harrowing story of identical twin sisters, Kaeleigh and Raeanne, who struggle with the trauma of their abusive father, leading them down paths of self-destruction and mental anguish.

"Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson: A memoir-manifesto that discusses the author's experiences growing up as a Black queer man, addressing themes of identity, family, and societal expectations through a series of personal essays. This book has been highly praised by critics and was nominated for several awards, including the ALA Stonewall Book Award and was listed as a William C. Morris YA Debut Award finalist.

"Juliet Takes a Breath" by Gabby Rivera: This coming-of-age novel follows Juliet, a young Puerto Rican woman from the Bronx, who comes out as gay and spends a transformative summer in Portland, Oregon, exploring her identity and activism. This book was highly acclaimed and was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in LGBTQ Children's/Young Adult.

"Monday's Not Coming" by Tiffany D. Jackson: A gripping mystery about Claudia, a young girl determined to find her missing best friend Monday, and uncover the dark truths that surround her disappearance and the community's indifference. This book won the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award for New Talent and was a finalist for the Edgar Award for Best Young Adult.

"City of Thieves" by David Benioff: Set during the Siege of Leningrad in World War II, this novel follows Lev and Kolya, two unlikely companions on a dangerous mission to find a dozen eggs for a Soviet colonel, blending dark humor with the horrors of war.

"Me, Earl, and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews: This darkly comedic novel follows Greg, a high school senior who, along with his friend Earl, befriends a girl with leukemia. The book was adapted into an award-winning film in 2015, gaining significant critical acclaim. The movie was rated PG-13.

"Flamer" by Mike Curato: A graphic novel set in the summer before high school, following a boy named Aiden as he struggles with his identity, bullying, and self-acceptance. The book has received several awards, including the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Young Adult Fiction.

"Blankets" by Craig Thompson: An autobiographical graphic novel that explores themes of family, faith, and first love. It is a highly acclaimed work that won several prestigious awards, including two Eisner Awards and two Harvey Awards.

"It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover: This novel tells the story of Lily, a woman caught in a complex and abusive relationship.

"The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky: A coming-of-age story about a high school freshman named Charlie, dealing with trauma, friendship, and self-discovery. It was adapted into a successful film in 2012, and the book has won numerous awards, including the ALA's Best Books for Young Adults. The film was rated PG-13.

"Lucky" by Alice Sebold: A memoir recounting the author's experience of being raped in college and the impact it had on her life. It has been critically acclaimed and was a New York Times Notable Book.

"Thirteen Reasons Why" by Jay Asher: A novel about a teenage girl who leaves behind cassette tapes explaining her reasons for suicide. The book was adapted into a highly controversial Netflix series and has won awards like the California Book Award for Young Adult Literature. The TV series was rated TV-MA.