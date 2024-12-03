Cobb County police kill pet dog in front of family after 911 call

The Brief A Powder Springs family mourns their dog Zeta who was shot and killed by a Cobb County police officer who claimed to be feeling threatened by the dog's approach. The police say they were at the family's home responding to a 911 distress call. Officials say Zeta ran towards the officer despite the family's attempt to restrain her, leading to the shooting incident. The family disputes the dog's threat level and the origin of the 911 call, describing the shooting as senseless and cruel. The incident is undergoing an internal review by the police, while they acknowledge the emotional distress caused by the situation.



A Powder Springs family is heartbroken after their dog was shot and killed by law enforcement. Cobb County police say the dog ran toward them, and the officer was trying to protect himself.

Justin Carr and his family rescued Zeta, who he says is a bird dog lab mix, when she was just a puppy. She was found on the side of the road.

Monday night, Zeta was shot by a police officer. Justin, his wife and three young kids, were all home at the time and saw it.

Cobb County Police say two officers were in the area of Macland Road near Corner Road Monday around 8:40 p.m. They were searching for a person in distress after a 911 call came in, and a voice could be heard shouting "help me." Investigators say the call was made from a 911-only cell phone, so operators could not follow up directly with the caller.

As police tried to track down the source of the call, they went to a home on Macland Road. That was Justin Carr's house.

While speaking with the family, police say Zeta and another dog ran out the door despite the homeowners trying to restrain them.

According to a statement, police say the officer perceived the animal as "potentially threatening and, in an effort to protect himself, discharged his service weapon, resulting in the dog being fatally wounded."

Carr says he is extremely disturbed by the phrase "potentially threatening", saying Zeta was raised around three young kids and has never shown aggression.

He also said the 911 call could not possibly have come from their home, since the entire family was out at the time the call was made.

Carr says his family is absolutely devastated by what he calls a senseless and avoidable act of cruelty, and he plans to seek justice for Zeta.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Zeta (Credit: The Carr Family)

Police say they were never able to locate the source of the screams nor the person who called 911.

Police say they understand the impact of the incident and the emotions surrounding cases like this. They also say an internal review of the shooting will be conducted.