2 people shot during incident on Austell Road in Cobb County

Multiple police officers responded to a shooting at a store in Cobb County on Friday afternoon.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the 5200 block of Austell Road near Perkerson Mill Road SW around 3 p.m. and observed multiple police officers, an ambulance and at least two fire trucks.

It appears that two people were shot inside a cellphone store. Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that one of the people who was shot is a suspect. Police also told FOX 5 that two people have been arrested.

A woman told FOX 5 that one of the victims is a 15-year-old teenager.

The victims' conditions are currently unknown.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.