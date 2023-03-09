Cobb County officer shoots driver during traffic stop on I-75

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting of a driver by a Cobb County police officer during a traffic stop overnight.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Delk Road.

Investigators say as the officer approached the stopped car, he was that the driver had a gun and "made a movement toward the firearm."

According to police, the officer told the driver to stop, but the driver ignored his commands. That's when the officer opened fire, hitting the driver once.

Other officers quickly arrived and provided first aid until medics could rush the driver to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. At last report, they have non-life-threatening injuries. The officer involved was not injured.

The GBI has taken over the investigation, which led to three lanes of traffic being closed on the highway for most of the overnight hours. The interstate has since been reopened.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver or the officer who fired the shot.