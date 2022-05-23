Suspect in Cobb County mobile home shooting dead from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

article

Cobb County police said a SWAT team responded to a domestic dispute in which a man took his own life with a handgun after fatally shooting another man in a mobile home park.

Police said officers first responded at 6:20 p.m. to 3345 Austell Road after receiving a report a man was shot during a domestic dispute. Police found 58-year-old Raul Medina with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspect ran into the backyard of a home at 1185 Lanier Drive and fired a shot.

Police activated a SWAT team, which searched the area and found the man,25-year-old Francisco Renovato, dead in a shed behind the home.

First responders rushed Medina to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he died.