Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Cobb County man wanted in rideshare app insurance fraud

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Daronte Powell, 26, of Marietta, Ga. (Credit: Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner) (Supplied)

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is searching for a Cobb County man wanted in connection to a case of insurance fraud involving the popular rideshare service "Lyft".

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Daronte Powell of Marietta was charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

King said Powell filed a claim his insurance company stating that after his ride to Northlake Mall, his Lyft driver ran over his foot. He said he was reaching for his wallet in the backseat of the car when the driver began driving away.

"Following this incident, documents were submitted to Lyft indicating that Mr. Powell received medical treatment for his injuries," said Commissioner King. "Our investigators contacted the medical facility listed on the treatment documents and found that Mr. Powell was never a patient there, and the documents were forged."

Warrants have been issued for Powell's arrest in Cobb County for insurance fraud and forgery in the first degree.