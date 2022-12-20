Cobb County man wanted in rideshare app insurance fraud

article

The Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is searching for a Cobb County man wanted in connection to a case of insurance fraud involving the popular rideshare service "Lyft".

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Daronte Powell of Marietta was charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

King said Powell filed a claim his insurance company stating that after his ride to Northlake Mall, his Lyft driver ran over his foot. He said he was reaching for his wallet in the backseat of the car when the driver began driving away.

"Following this incident, documents were submitted to Lyft indicating that Mr. Powell received medical treatment for his injuries," said Commissioner King. "Our investigators contacted the medical facility listed on the treatment documents and found that Mr. Powell was never a patient there, and the documents were forged."

Warrants have been issued for Powell's arrest in Cobb County for insurance fraud and forgery in the first degree.