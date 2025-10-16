Cobb County man accused of killing, burying girlfriend denied bond

The Brief Cecil McCrary is charged with murder, theft, and concealing the death of his girlfriend, Tangi Davis. Police say McCrary confessed to killing Davis and burying her body in Atlanta after she was reported missing. A judge denied McCrary bond; he will return to court November 12 for a bond hearing.



The man accused of killing his girlfriend and burying her body faced a judge Thursday night in Cobb County.

What we know:

Cecil McCrary appeared in court wearing a green safety smock, his hands cuffed, as Judge John Strauss read three warrants filed against him.

The first warrant accuses McCrary of stealing the car and phone belonging to his girlfriend, Tangi Davis. The second charges him with hindering the discovery and concealing her body — police say McCrary admitted to burying Davis in Atlanta after killing her. The third warrant accuses him of aggravated assault and murder.

"Murder is a felony charge. It has to do with assault against Tangi Davis with your hands, which resulted in strangulation, which resulted in the death," Judge Strauss told McCrary during the hearing.

When asked if he understood the charge, McCrary replied, "No." The judge pressed further, and McCrary said, "It’s not true."

Judge Strauss denied McCrary bond, explaining that magistrate judges cannot grant bond in murder cases. McCrary will appear before a Superior Court judge on November 12 to determine whether he will be eligible for bond.

Before the hearing began, McCrary objected to media coverage, telling the judge, "I don’t want to be recorded." Judge Strauss overruled his request.

The backstory:

Tangi Davis was reported missing earlier this month after family members said they hadn’t heard from her in days. Police began searching for her after finding her car abandoned and her phone missing. Investigators soon identified her boyfriend, Cecil McCrary, as a person of interest.

Detectives say McCrary eventually confessed to killing Davis and burying her body in Atlanta. The discovery brought an end to a search that had stretched across multiple counties and involved both local police and state investigators.

According to court records, McCrary faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, murder, theft, and concealing a death. The Cobb County Police Department says evidence gathered in the case, along with McCrary’s own statements, led to his arrest earlier this week.

Friends and relatives described Davis as kind and hardworking, saying her death has left the community heartbroken. Police have not released additional details about where Davis’ body was found or how long it had been buried.