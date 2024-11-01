Cobb County judge extends absentee ballot deadline amid delays

The Brief Cobb County Judge Robert Flournoy approved the extension of the absentee ballot return deadline due to equipment failure and a high volume of applications. Roughly 3,200 absentee ballot applications were processed late, prompting the elections department to use next-day shipping with prepaid express return. Absentee ballots can be counted if received by Nov. 8 and postmarked by Election Day, protecting the rights of those affected by the delay. The order stipulated specific procedures, including segregating and securely storing late-arriving ballots and notifying affected voters. The option to vote in person on Election Day remains available for voters who have not received their absentee ballots.



A judge in Cobb County has extended the deadline for absentee ballots mailed this week to be returned and counted, following delays attributed to an equipment failure and a surge in last-minute applications.

Cobb County Superior Court Senior Judge Robert Flournoy approved an order on Thursday, supported by four members of the Board of Elections and Registration and proposed by attorneys representing three voters affected by the issue.

The Cobb County Elections Department announced that approximately 3,200 absentee ballot applications were processed late due to a spike in requests before last Friday’s deadline and technical problems. The department sent these ballots via next-day mail or delivery, including prepaid express return envelopes.

"We appreciate that the court, the plaintiffs, and both political parties recognized the extraordinary efforts made by the Board of Elections and Registration to ensure that these ballots can be delivered quickly, returned, and counted," said Board Chairwoman Tori Silas.

Under the court’s order, absentee ballots mailed after Oct. 30 will be counted if they are received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. The ruling is intended to protect the voting rights of those impacted by the delays.

"The agreement gives us a solution that helps ensure the voting rights of those affected and gives the public the assurance that all those who want to cast a ballot legally can do so," Silas added.

Daniel White, who represented the four supportive members of the Board, expressed gratitude for the cooperative efforts: "My clients wanted a solution that would ensure these ballots are counted. We appreciate the plaintiffs working with us on this solution. My clients support the order and the relief it provides."

The order includes several specific measures:

The Board of Elections must mail absentee ballots with prepaid express return envelopes by the end of the day on Nov. 1, 2024.

The Elections Department is directed to segregate ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day but on or before 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and place them in a secure container.

Affected voters must be notified of the situation and the court’s order via phone or email if contact information is available.

The Elections Department must provide a list of affected voters to all involved parties.

Voters who have not yet received their absentee ballots still have the option to vote in person on Election Day.