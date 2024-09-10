Cobb County election board meeting ends after someone yells 'heil Hitler'

In Brief Cobb County election meeting canceled after "heil Hitler" outburst; person not identified. Board was discussing a pause on rule-making before November election; adjourned 4-0. Officials worry new election rules may cause confusion; meeting to reconvene later.



The Cobb County Board of Elections abruptly ended its meeting on Monday after an unidentified individual shouted "heil Hitler" during the meeting.

The board was meeting to discuss a resolution urging the State Election Board to halt rule-making in the lead-up to the November presidential election.

Board Chair Tori Silas paused the meeting, requesting the person responsible for the outburst to leave. However, no one claimed responsibility, and the meeting was subsequently adjourned with a 4-0 vote. Republican board member Debbie Fisher abstained from the vote.

The abrupt adjournment comes as election officials across Georgia are expressing concern about last-minute rules approved by the Republican-controlled State Election Board.

These new rules, which include an undefined "reasonable inquiry" and additional requirements before finalizing election results, could cause confusion among election officials and voters. Silas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board would reconvene later in the month to address the issue.