Cobb County drops crime by 60% with help of technology

Crime is down by 60 percent in the area near Six Flags Over Georgia, and a lot of it is thanks to technology.

Flock Safety says their scanners placed along the road are capturing license plates and letting Cobb County police known in real-time if cars are stolen, or if someone with a known criminal history is in the area.

In March they installed 13 cameras, and 6 months later they say they saw a decrease in crime up to 64 percent.

“We were already working with them with cameras in the neighborhood so we worked with Cobb County Police to figure out what we could do in a larger area,” said Bailey Quinteel of Flock Safety.

Here’s some of the data they collected compared to last year and the 5-year averages.

Quintrel says they are running with this momentum. This month, Cobb County commissioners approved adding 26 more cameras to 13 West Cobb parks.

“We’re proud to work with Cobb County PD to dramatically increase public safety,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety. “Our mission is to eliminate property crime and forward-thinking police departments across the country are taking advantage of this new technology.”