Motorcycle runs red light, crashes into car at Cobb County intersection, police say

Three people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle collided with a car in Cobb County late Sunday night.

Investigators said an unidentified man and 18-year-old Helena Mastranni of Canton were riding a black 2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle heading east on Chastain Road. As they approached Barrett Lakes Boulevard, they reportedly entered the intersection during a red signal.

The pair came crashing into 22-year-old Sierra Lee from Louisiana who was using a green turn arrow to make a left-hand turn onto Barrett Lakes Boulevard. She was driving a white 2017 Lexus ES350.

The unidentified motorcyclist and his passenger, Mastranni, were separated from the bike. Police said they suffered serious injuries.

Lee, the driver of the car, also complained of injuries. All three were taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

The collision is still under investigation. If you know anything about it, please give the Cobb County Police Department a call at 770-499-3987.