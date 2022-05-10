Cobb County names VanHoozer as new police chief

article

Cobb County is welcoming a new police chief.

On Tuesday, Cobb County's Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Deputy Chief Stuart VanHoozer as the next chief of police.

VanHoozer is a Kennesaw State University alumnus where officials say he earned his bachelors degree in public and social services/criminal justice and graduated from the 233rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

(Cobb County)

Officials say VanHoozer started his career with Cobb County 32 years ago as a beat officer at Precinct 3.

He replaces Tim Cox, who stepped down as the county police chief at the end of 2021 after 36 years with the department. He served as chief for two of those years.