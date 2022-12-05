Cobb elections officials cooperating with state investigation into absentee ballot concerns

article

Cobb County election officials say they will cooperate with a state investigation into the county's use of absentee ballots.

The investigation by the state Board of Electors, centers around the application process for absentee ballots.

On Friday, a Superior Court judge ordered the county extend the deadline for certain absentee ballots to be returned for the Dec. 6 Senate runoff election.

Officials estimated around 1,000 absentee ballots had gone unsent due to "human error" in the general election.

The Cobb Board of Elections say that after the lawsuit, they worked with the plaintiffs to reach an agreement to ensure that voters who requested an absentee ballot received one and would have their votes counter.

In the judge's order, anyone who had an absentee ballot request needs to have their ballot postmarked no later than election day Tuesday, but they can arrive at the elections office by Dec. 9.

Anyone who has not received their absentee ballot can use the Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot to submit a ballot to Cobb elections.

The Board of Elections has also extended hours to return absentee ballots Monday and on Election Day.

Voters may return ballots to the Cobb County Elections & Registration Main Office at 995 Roswell Street NE in Marietta on:

Monday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The board says it will also review their procedures after Tuesday's runoff election.