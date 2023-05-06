Woman boards bus in Cleveland, stops in Atlanta, never makes it home

A woman traveling through Atlanta back to Fort Myers has been missing for over a week and her family wants answers. 24-year-old Dayna Shrader was last heard from on April 28.

"We lost our parents, and it's pretty much the only really immediate family I have left. That's my baby sister, we're just really worried," Angelo Gonzales, Shrader's brother, explained.

Gonzales said he and his family are struggling not knowing where his sister has gone.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dayna Shrader

"The last I talked to her was Friday night. She was back on her way from Cleveland to come see us. We were going to pick her up at the bus station Sunday morning," he said.

Cleveland Police say Shrader was in Cleveland seeking work and rehab treatment. She boarded a Greyhound bus to Fort Myers on April 28. They say she has multiple health issues and can't go much longer without medication.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Detective Heather Bruner with the Cleveland Police Department sent FOX 5 a statement saying in part: "Greyhound has given bus travel logs showing Dayna’s bus stopped in Ringgold GA because of a flat tire and then had a layover in Atlanta GA Greyhound bus terminal. Multiple attempts have been made to Atlanta’s Greyhound station with no response. Witness’ via Facebook have advised that they believe [they saw] her at the Atlanta Greyhound but did not see her board the final bus to Fort Myers."

"She said that night she was on the bus and saying that the bus had broke down, that she didn't know if she was going to get off it or not. I just told her 'don't'. Ever since then, her phone has been off," Gonzales said. "Nobody has been able to contact her."

"It's really not like her to not be contacting us at all. We're just hoping for the best and fearing for the worst," he explained.

Cleveland police also said the Dalton FBI office is assisting with the investigation.