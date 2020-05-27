Clayton County's most wanted connected to deadly crash earlier this month

Clayton County deputies say they’re one step closer to justice for a 17-year-old’s family. The county sheriff revealed Wednesday two of the four men who deputies believe were inside of a car at the time of a deadly crash, top the most wanted list.

Deputies say Sebastin Miles Jr., who was already wanted for aggravated assault for trying to run his girlfriend over, was in the driver’s seat on May 10.

They say Miles led police through DeKalb County at one point and ultimately struck a car on Moreland Avenue, killing one teen, and seriously injuring another.

Also in the car, were Montreaz Harris, Rodney Harris, and Brandon Wyldon.

The men had open containers of alcohol and controlled substances in the car.

All four are facing charges.

Brandon Wyldon was taken into custody on May 19.

Once the Georgia State Patrol finishes their investigation, they plan on charging Miles with Felony Homicide by Vehicle which can carry up to 30 years imprisonment.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in DeKalb County early Sunday morning that left a teenager dead.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. during a police chase involving a Clayton County Sheriff's Office vehicle, according to officials.

FOX 5 spotted two vehicles collided on the north side of Moreland Avenue with severe damage; one vehicle's left side was completely crumpled. Not far was a Clayton County Sheriff's Office vehicle with minor damage to the back left side, stopped at the median. Moreland Ave. was shut down from Constitution Road to Bailey Street for several hours after the wreck.

A trail of glass and car parts extended nearly 100 yards from the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol said the 17-year old driver of one car was killed when the vehicle being pursued struck her car. A 19-year-old passenger in that car was also critically injured.

The driver and three passengers in the car being pursued were also injured with unknown injuries.

Charges are pending in the case.

DeKalb County Police, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Atlanta Police were all on the scene, deploying a drone to capture the extensiveness of the site.

The incident happened in DeKalb's jurisdiction, but the investigation is being conducted by the Georgia State Patrol and the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 5 photographer Thomas Bradley spotted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill on the scene; we have not heard back from the office regarding additional details.