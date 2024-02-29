Clayton County shopping center shooting under investigation

article

A shooting near a Clayton County strip mall is under investigation on Thursday.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the Windjammers Shopping Center located in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road after a 911 call was received reporting shots being fired in the area.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were rushed to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The name of the person has not been released.

Details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No arrests have been announced.